You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide cuts rates as Accord increases maximum loan limits – round-up

by:
  • 27/05/2020
  • 0
Nationwide cuts rates as Accord increases maximum loan limits – round-up
Nationwide Building Society is cutting mortgage interest rates by up to 0.25 per cent while Accord is removing maximum loan limits.

 

 

Nationwide is reducing rates on selected two-, three-, five- and ten-year fixed rate switcher mortgage products, and two-year tracker mortgages, by up to 0.25 per cent from 28 May.

The society will also be reducing rates on products with a £1,499 fee and its later life mortgage products by up to 0.40 per cent. 

For remortgages with a £1,499 fee, all products have had rates reduced by 0.05 per cent. The two-year fixed up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) now has a rate of 1.14 per cent and the five-year fixed up to 60 per cent LTV has a rate of 1.34 per cent. 

The two-year tracker remortgage with a £1,499 fee up to 60 per cent LTV has also had its rate reduced by 0.05 per cent to 1.24 per cent. 

Product switches from 60-90 per cent LTV have also seen rate cuts by as much as 0.25 per cent, as have two-year trackers from 60-85 per cent LTV.

Within its later life offering, Nationwide’s two-, three-, and ten-year fixes have all had rates reduced by 0.40 per cent. 

Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan (pictured) said: “While the housing market slowly begins to open up again, the mortgage market continues to remain as competitive as ever.

“Although many borrowers continue to like the security of fixing their mortgage repayments, we know there are some who want to take advantage of these historic low interest rates by going for a tracker mortgage.  

These reductions demonstrate our commitment to offering competitive rates on both fixed and trackers across a range of LTVs, ensuring we support borrowers no matter how much deposit they have.”  

 

Accord lifts property value limits 

Accord Mortgages has removed all property value restrictions and returned its maximum loan size to £5m for residential and £1m for buy-to-let applications. 

lending limit was put in place at the end of March, in response to limitations around physical valuations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

With changes effective from 29 May, the lender is also increasing the maximum loan size for 90 per cent LTV products to £600,000. 

Accord has also cut rates on products at 75-85 per cent LTV. 

These include a two-year fixed purchase product at 1.64 per cent, down from 1.71 per cent, at 75 per cent LTV. The product comes with a £995 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation. 

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “Being able to remove the property value restrictions and increase our maximum loan size is the latest in a series of changes we have made to get back to our pre-Covid criteria wherever possible. 

“Following last week’s successful launch back into the 90 per cent LTV market we are also pleased to expand this range by re-introducing loans available up to £600,000.

“We first launched this offering back in November last year and had a very positive response from brokers, so it’s great to be able to meet the demand for these products once again. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mounting rent arrears ‘ignored by government’

Rising rent arrears in the private rented sector due to the coronavirus are being ignored by the government, according to...

Close