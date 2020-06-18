Mortgage Solutions Podcast Episode 4: New-build mortgage recovery and the future of Help to Buy

In this week’s episode, sponsored by Skipton Intermediaries, contributing editor Sam Partington talks to Alex Beavis, head of mortgage products at Skipton and Helen Pierson, director of Mortgage Advice Bureau New Homes.

It’s been a turbulent time for the whole mortgage market, but new-build lending in particular felt the full force of lockdown measures as construction ground to a halt, sites were closed for viewings and some banks and building societies retreated from the sector.

In our podcast, Alex and Helen talk about the impact the pandemic has had on new-build lending, the green shoots of recovery and the positive changes to come out of the crisis so far.

And of course, the future of the original Help to Buy scheme is hotly debated.

