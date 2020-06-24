Halifax opens mortgage prize draw to brokers’ clients

Halifax has opened its mortgage prize draw to borrowers who completed their mortgage through a broker.

Previously it was only available to borrowers who went direct to the lender for their mortgage.

The prize draw sees one borrower a month have their mortgage paid off up to the value of £300,000 and there are also 100 monthly prizes of £1,000 cash.

To be eligible to register for the draw customers must hold a Halifax or Bank of Scotland current account with at least £1,500 a month paid in the month prior to the draw.

They also require a Halifax mortgage on their home in Scotland, England or Wales and be up-to-date with mortgage repayments.

Registration is free and is only required once on the hub page.

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries, (pictured) said: “We are constantly looking at how we continue to support the intermediary market and giving customers the opportunity to enter our prize draw is an extra way that we can add value for mortgage customers backed by our commitment to the excellent service upon which intermediaries can depend.”