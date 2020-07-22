Trussle launches protection arm

Online mortgage broker Trussle has appointed a team of advisers to provide borrowers with protection as they get a mortgage.

Customers are offered a free protection review with a qualified adviser who will compare deals and recommend cover to suit their needs.

It comes after the broker found only around half of mortgage holders have life insurance, while just around a quarter have critical illness cover and one in 10 has income protection.

Prakash Patel, head of protection at Trussle, said: “Building our own protection team at Trussle is a really positive step towards supporting our customers throughout their home ownership journey.

“Since Trussle’s inception, we’ve helped many people secure and finance their dream home. We know mortgages are one of the biggest financial and emotional commitments people make in their lifetime, and we now have a really important opportunity to ensure our customers are protected.

“Talking about protection can be hard as nobody wants to consider the unexpected. Our aim is to really support and guide our customers through the protection journey and make sure they’ve got adequate cover.”