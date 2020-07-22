You are here: Home - News -

News

Trussle launches protection arm

by:
  • 22/07/2020
  • 0
Trussle launches protection arm
Online mortgage broker Trussle has appointed a team of advisers to provide borrowers with protection as they get a mortgage.

 

Customers are offered a free protection review with a qualified adviser who will compare deals and recommend cover to suit their needs.

It comes after the broker found only around half of mortgage holders have life insurance, while just around a quarter have critical illness cover and one in 10 has income protection.

Prakash Patel, head of protection at Trussle, said: “Building our own protection team at Trussle is a really positive step towards supporting our customers throughout their home ownership journey.

“Since Trussle’s inception, we’ve helped many people secure and finance their dream home. We know mortgages are one of the biggest financial and emotional commitments people make in their lifetime, and we now have a really important opportunity to ensure our customers are protected.

“Talking about protection can be hard as nobody wants to consider the unexpected. Our aim is to really support and guide our customers through the protection journey and make sure they’ve got adequate cover.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Bridging competition to fall as lenders split on market future – ASTL

Bridging lenders are split about the short-term future for their businesses and the lending market as the current challenges faced...

Close