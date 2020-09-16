You are here: Home - News -

News

Price of average FTB home rises 2.9 per cent – Barrows and Forrester

by:
  • 16/09/2020
  • 0
Price of average FTB home rises 2.9 per cent – Barrows and Forrester
House prices for both first-time buyers and the wider market increased by 2.9 per cent in the last year, research from lettings and estate agent Barrows and Forrester has revealed.

 

Despite the parallel rise in costs, first-time buyers are paying an average of £198,513 for the homes compared to the wider market average of £238,414. 

 

Price change breakdown 

Over the last year, 18 areas of Britain have seen the average first-time buyer house price drop or remain static. 

Some 13 of these areas are in Scotland, with the Western Isles, Inverclyde and East Lothian seeing the hugest reductions of 25 per cent, 13 per cent and nine per cent respectively. 

Gwynedd in Wales saw a drop of 3.5 per cent to £134,576.

In England, County Durham recorded a 0.5 per cent decline and Cambridgeshire dropped by 0.4 per cent. Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire remained flat at 0.1 per cent and zero percent at £316,988 and £228,038 respectively.  

James Forrester, managing director of Barrows and Forrester, said: “Buying your first home is a huge mile marker in life, and finding the right property can be a daunting process. 

“For many, affordability will be the deciding factor and the price paid by first-time buyers varies dramatically across Britain, with the majority of areas seeing this cost of getting on the ladder increase over the last year.    

“While first-time buyers may have a location in mind, expanding their search to the surrounding areas could mean a much more affordable property or a more significant saving.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
June house prices rose 3.4 per cent as ‘flood of buyers’ returned

UK house prices increased by 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to June, compared to an annual rise of...

Close