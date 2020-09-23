Dudley BS relaunches shared ownership and Right to Buy

Dudley Building Society is relaunching its shared ownership and Right to Buy mortgage products as it continues to roll out its range back into the market.

The shared ownership option is available at up to 90 per cent of the share and the Right to Buy loan to value (LTV) is set at 100 per cent of the discounted purchase price, 80 per cent of the value.

Both products offer a one per cent discount from the standard variable rate of 4.99 per cent for the term of the mortgage with no arrangement fees.

The Right to Buy (RTB) product also has £400 cashback payable to the borrower at completion.

Dudley Building Society commercial director Sam Ward (pictured) said: “We are delighted to be able to reinstate our popular RTB and shared ownership schemes as part of our phased product expansion.

“We had been monitoring a growing demand among our introducers for RTB and shared ownership products, which is why we decided to relaunch them first, ahead of other specialist niche areas.

“In the coming weeks we will be announcing new initiatives aimed at other specialist channels as Dudley continues to expand its offering exclusively through the broker market.”