You are here: Home - News -

News

Dudley BS relaunches shared ownership and Right to Buy

by:
  • 23/09/2020
  • 0
Dudley BS relaunches shared ownership and Right to Buy
Dudley Building Society is relaunching its shared ownership and Right to Buy mortgage products as it continues to roll out its range back into the market.

 

The shared ownership option is available at up to 90 per cent of the share and the Right to Buy loan to value (LTV) is set at 100 per cent of the discounted purchase price, 80 per cent of the value.

Both products offer a one per cent discount from the standard variable rate of 4.99 per cent for the term of the mortgage with no arrangement fees.

The Right to Buy (RTB) product also has £400 cashback payable to the borrower at completion.

Dudley Building Society commercial director Sam Ward (pictured) said: “We are delighted to be able to reinstate our popular RTB and shared ownership schemes as part of our phased product expansion.

“We had been monitoring a growing demand among our introducers for RTB and shared ownership products, which is why we decided to relaunch them first, ahead of other specialist niche areas.

“In the coming weeks we will be announcing new initiatives aimed at other specialist channels as Dudley continues to expand its offering exclusively through the broker market.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage affordability ‘wiggle room’ expected as base rate to stay low until 2025 – Savills

Mortgage affordability is expected to improve for borrowers but it may need several years to take effect, estate agent Savills...

Close