All the winners of the Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2020

The 16 winners of this year’s Legal and General Mortgage Club awards were announced today.

The 25th anniversary of the ceremony was held online with entertainment from Louis Theroux.

Here are the winners, congratulations to them all.

Best Broker Firm for Buy to Let sponsored by BM Solutions

Alexander Hall Associates

Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Virgin Money

Meridian Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Brightstar Financial

Best Small Firm for Overall Quality (5 advisers and under) sponsored by Newcastle Intermediaries

Concept Mortgages

Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (6-25 advisers) sponsored by Precise Mortgages

First Mortgage (NE)

Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (26-75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Alexander Hall Associates

Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Mortgage Advice Bureau

Best National Network Partner sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

HL Partnership

Best Lender for Buy to Let sponsored by eConveyancer

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Best Lender for Service sponsored by Finance Planning Group

Halifax Intermediaries

Best Specialist Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial

Precise Mortgages

Best Lender for New Build sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Halifax Intermediaries

Best Lender for Later Life Lending sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Leeds Building Society

Best Smaller Lender sponsored by Rostrum

Pepper Money

Business Development Manager of the Year sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries

Helen Comben, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Lender Recognition Award sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

HSBC UK