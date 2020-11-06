All the winners of the Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2020

The 25th anniversary of the ceremony was held online with entertainment from Louis Theroux.
Here are the winners, congratulations to them all.
Best Broker Firm for Buy to Let sponsored by BM Solutions
Alexander Hall Associates
Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Virgin Money
Meridian Mortgages
Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Brightstar Financial
Best Small Firm for Overall Quality (5 advisers and under) sponsored by Newcastle Intermediaries
Concept Mortgages
Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (6-25 advisers) sponsored by Precise Mortgages
First Mortgage (NE)
Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (26-75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Alexander Hall Associates
Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Mortgage Advice Bureau
Best National Network Partner sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
HL Partnership
Best Lender for Buy to Let sponsored by eConveyancer
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Best Lender for Service sponsored by Finance Planning Group
Halifax Intermediaries
Best Specialist Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial
Precise Mortgages
Best Lender for New Build sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Halifax Intermediaries
Best Lender for Later Life Lending sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Leeds Building Society
Best Smaller Lender sponsored by Rostrum
Pepper Money
Business Development Manager of the Year sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries
Helen Comben, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
Lender Recognition Award sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
HSBC UK