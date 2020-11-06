You are here: Home - News -

All the winners of the Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2020

by:
  • 06/11/2020
All the winners of the Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2020
The 16 winners of this year’s Legal and General Mortgage Club awards were announced today.

 

The 25th anniversary of the ceremony was held online with entertainment from Louis Theroux. 

Here are the winners, congratulations to them all. 

 

Best Broker Firm for Buy to Let sponsored by BM Solutions 

Alexander Hall Associates 

  

Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Virgin Money 

Meridian Mortgages 

  

Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries 

Brightstar Financial 

  

Best Small Firm for Overall Quality (5 advisers and under) sponsored by Newcastle Intermediaries 

Concept Mortgages 

  

Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (6-25 advisers) sponsored by Precise Mortgages 

First Mortgage (NE) 

  

Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (26-75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK 

Alexander Hall Associates 

  

Best Key Partner Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries 

Mortgage Advice Bureau 

  

Best National Network Partner sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries 

HL Partnership 

  

Best Lender for Buy to Let sponsored by eConveyancer 

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries 

  

Best Lender for Service sponsored by Finance Planning Group 

Halifax Intermediaries 

  

Best Specialist Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial 

Precise Mortgages 

  

Best Lender for New Build sponsored by Mortgage Brain 

Halifax Intermediaries 

  

Best Lender for Later Life Lending sponsored by Mortgage Solutions 

Leeds Building Society 

  

Best Smaller Lender sponsored by Rostrum 

Pepper Money 

  

Business Development Manager of the Year sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries 

Helen Comben, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries 

  

Lender Recognition Award sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau 

HSBC UK 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close