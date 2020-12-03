You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money launches first-time buyer 90 per cent LTV mortgage

  03/12/2020
Virgin Money launches first-time buyer 90 per cent LTV mortgage
Virgin Money has launched a five-year mortgage for buyers with a 10 per cent deposit.

 

The deal is reserved for first-time buyers and will be available from 4 December.

The rates begin at 3.69 per cent and it comes with a fee free or £995 fee options.

The lender is also increasing select 90 and 95 per cent product transfer rates by up to 0.40 per cent.

A raft of lenders have re-entered 90 per cent LTV lending over the past week or so, with Halifax today announcing it will also be moving back into this level.

TSB, Atom Bank and Platform are among the other lenders who have recently enhanced their product availability at 90 per cent LTV.

 

