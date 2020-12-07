MCI adds More 2 Life to lending panel

MCI mortgage club has expanded its later life lending panel with the addition of equity release lender More 2 Life.

It has become the sixth lender to join the MCI panel and club members will have access to its full range of products.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of the MCI Club, said: “Adding More 2 Life to our panel is a positive step towards the launch of our later life lending proposition.

“The demand and need for advice has grown significantly and we want to ensure that our members are equipped with a proposition that can support all demographics in their client bank. Partnering with More 2 Life is a logical step to enhance our proposition and will complement the technology offering we have as a club.”

Dave Harris, CEO of More 2 Life, added: “As an industry, we are seeing an increase in people being interested in borrowing into retirement – whether it is to repay an outstanding mortgage balance, gift to a younger family member or improve their income.

“By joining the MCI panel, More 2 Life will be able to give its qualified specialist advisers more opportunities to support their customers. It is vitally important that holistic conversations are part of retirement planning and this is a step in the right direction.”