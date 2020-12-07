You are here: Home - News -

News

MCI adds More 2 Life to lending panel

by:
  • 07/12/2020
  • 0
MCI adds More 2 Life to lending panel
MCI mortgage club has expanded its later life lending panel with the addition of equity release lender More 2 Life.

 

It has become the sixth lender to join the MCI panel and club members will have access to its full range of products. 

Melanie Spencer (pictured), head of the MCI Club, said: “Adding More 2 Life to our panel is a positive step towards the launch of our later life lending proposition.  

The demand and need for advice has grown significantly and we want to ensure that our members are equipped with a proposition that can support all demographics in their client bank. Partnering with More 2 Life is a logical step to enhance our proposition and will complement the technology offering we have as a club.” 

Dave Harris, CEO of More 2 Life, added: “As an industry, we are seeing an increase in people being interested in borrowing into retirement – whether it is to repay an outstanding mortgage balance, gift to a younger family member or improve their income.   

By joining the MCI panel, More 2 Life will be able to give its qualified specialist advisers more opportunities to support their customers. It is vitally important that holistic conversations are part of retirement planning and this is a step in the right direction.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage technology has advanced but lenders are side-lining bigger projects – Atkinson

This year has been a turning point for technology in the mortgage market.

Close