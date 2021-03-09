You are here: Home - News -

News

Newbury BS backs energy-efficient self-builds with mortgage fee incentive

by:
  • 09/03/2021
  • 0
Newbury BS backs energy-efficient self-builds with mortgage fee incentive
Newbury Building Society has introduced a new incentive on its self-build mortgage to nudge borrowers into installing energy-efficient features.

 

The GoGreen Reward follows the launch of its GoGreen Further Advance product in July 2020, which offered additional lending to existing borrowers for climate-friendly home improvements at a lower interest rate.

The latest incentive applies to the society’s self-build mortgage — a three-year discount rate at 3.95 per cent, at up to 75 per cent loan to value.

The society will refund half of the application fee if an Energy Performance Certificate rated A or B can be evidenced within two years of the start of the self-build project.

The aim is to encourage borrowers to install sustainable and energy-efficient features into the build of their home.

“We’re excited to expand our green mortgage offering into the self-build sector. The UK has ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. One of the most cost-effective ways to do this is by reducing energy use in the home,” said Roger Knight, lending manager at Newbury Building Society.

“The GoGreen Reward will encourage people to make their homes more energy efficient,” Knight said.

All self-build applications are assets on merit, with tailored underwriting and no credit scoring.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
house with a for sale sign outside
Tightening mortgage affordability will limit house price rises – OBR

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) believes a growing gap between family incomes and the significant growth of house prices...

Close