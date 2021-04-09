You are here: Home - News -

News

Searches for 95 per cent LTV mortgages rise as products return – MBT

by:
  • 09/04/2021
  • 0
Searches for 95 per cent LTV mortgages rise as products return – MBT
Searches for 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages were 7.6 times higher in March than January as the availability of the deals began to recover.

 

Data from Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) showed that in 48 per cent of enquiries in January, no lender was able to lend above 90 per cent LTV. In March this improved and fell to 17 per cent. 

Despite the recovery in lenders able to serve borrowers requiring mortgages of 90 per cent LTV and above, they were still not achieving their desired loan amounts. 

During the month, 45 per cent of customers did not receive the loan amount they needed for a mortgage of 90 per cent LTV or above. 

Although provision of low deposit mortgages has got better, the sustained lack of 95 per cent LTV mortgages is still impacting demand. 

The proportion of searches for 95 per cent LTV mortgages accounted for 4.9 per cent in March compared to 14.1 per cent of enquiries a year ago. However, this appeared to be picking back up as MBT data showed that so far in April, 95 per cent LTV searches were making up 10 per cent of enquiries. 

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “There is strong and growing demand for high LTV mortgages and an increasing number of products available to meet that demand.  

However, it is still difficult for customers to prove eligibility for those products as, when it comes to higher LTV loans, lenders take a much stricter approach to affordability. 

She added: There is still a spread and so thorough research of all the options is the only way for brokers to ensure they are advising on the most suitable options for their clients. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide cuts rates up to 80 per cent LTV

Nationwide is cutting rates on selected mortgages up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) from tomorrow.

Close