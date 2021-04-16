You are here: Home - News -

Barclays unveils pair of 95 per cent LTV mortgages

  • 16/04/2021
Barclays is releasing two 95 per cent LTV mortgage products from Monday 19 April as it goes live with the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme.

 

The deals are fee free with a two-year fix at 3.99 per cent and a five-year fix at 4.09 per cent.

Loans are available between £25,000 and £570,000 and new-build properties are excluded.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to supporting customers in their next steps as homeowners with the launch of two new 95 per cent LTV products.

“These products are available under the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme and are open for applications from Monday.”

The lender is also extending the maximum loan size on applications higher than 85 per cent LTV.

For houses with a loan to value of more than 85 per cent, the maximum loan has increased to £570,000, and for flats it has risen to £275,000.

This is available on all purchase applications including first-time buyers.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

