You are here: Home - News -

News

Just Mortgages’ lending leaps, buoyed by more brokers and a strong market

by:
  • 30/04/2021
  • 0
Just Mortgages’ lending leaps, buoyed by more brokers and a strong market
Just Mortgages has reported a leap in turnover of 52 per cent to £41m for 2020, as it added more brokers and saw strong market momentum.

 

The brokerage grew its mortgage lending by 59 per cent to £3.5bn during the year. Profits jumped by 20 per cent.

The firm added 135 new brokers in the year, bringing the total to 455, while its support team grew by 10 to 55 people.

The self-employed division saw particularly rapid growth, adding 70 brokers during 2020 and a further 60 in Q1 2021, bringing the total to 360.

The financials reflected the combined performance of the firm’s self-employed and employed broker divisions.

“Once the dam burst open in May, a flood of clients came rushing through in the second half of 2020. While it’s certainly not a year anyone wants to repeat, the resilience of our brokers and the housing market shone,” said John Phillips, national operations director at Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart (pictured).

“The stamp duty holiday kickstarted action for some, but the desire to move isn’t solely down to the tax saving. Spending extended periods of time at home during lockdown has driven many people to look for properties with more outside space or an extra bedroom for use as a home office.

“Our brokers did a fantastic job last year, and these results are testament to their resilience and expertise.

“Early signs for 2021 suggest it will be another strong year for mortgages, with Q1 extremely busy for our brokers,” Phillips said.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House prices climb 7.1 per cent in April, but a correction could be coming

UK house prices climbed 7.1 per cent year-on-year to an average £238,831 in April, in a performance one lender called...

Close