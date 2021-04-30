Just Mortgages’ lending leaps, buoyed by more brokers and a strong market

Just Mortgages has reported a leap in turnover of 52 per cent to £41m for 2020, as it added more brokers and saw strong market momentum.

The brokerage grew its mortgage lending by 59 per cent to £3.5bn during the year. Profits jumped by 20 per cent.

The firm added 135 new brokers in the year, bringing the total to 455, while its support team grew by 10 to 55 people.

The self-employed division saw particularly rapid growth, adding 70 brokers during 2020 and a further 60 in Q1 2021, bringing the total to 360.

The financials reflected the combined performance of the firm’s self-employed and employed broker divisions.

“Once the dam burst open in May, a flood of clients came rushing through in the second half of 2020. While it’s certainly not a year anyone wants to repeat, the resilience of our brokers and the housing market shone,” said John Phillips, national operations director at Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart (pictured).

“The stamp duty holiday kickstarted action for some, but the desire to move isn’t solely down to the tax saving. Spending extended periods of time at home during lockdown has driven many people to look for properties with more outside space or an extra bedroom for use as a home office.

“Our brokers did a fantastic job last year, and these results are testament to their resilience and expertise.

“Early signs for 2021 suggest it will be another strong year for mortgages, with Q1 extremely busy for our brokers,” Phillips said.