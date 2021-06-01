You are here: Home - News -

News

End of eviction ban sparks calls for more tenant support

by: Anna Sagar
  • 01/06/2021
  • 0
End of eviction ban sparks calls for more tenant support
The government has lifted the coronavirus eviction ban, but key stakeholders have called on the government to provide further financial support to tenants in arrears and provide clarity on section 21 evictions.

 

The ban, which stayed in place until Monday 31 May, was introduced in March last year to safeguard individuals who were financially struggling due to the pandemic. Minimum notice periods for renters were also extended from four months to six months.

But from today evictions can be enforced by bailiffs and landlords can give four months’ notice to renters. This will then go down to two months from 1 October.

There are growing concerns that the lifting of the ban could led to a spike in evictions as tenants may have garnered significant arrears during the pandemic.

Last week Citizens Advice reported that there had been 6,556 enquiries about evictions from private rental tenants in the first four months of the year, up 17 per cent compared to last year.

The charity also said that the average amount of arrears had increased by nearly a quarter over the past few months to £907 in April.

Former RICS residential chairman and north London estate agent Jeremy Leaf explained that currently landlords can use Section 21, or no-fault evictions, or Section 8 notice for possession where renters have damaged the property or not paid to evict tenants.

Both usually require at least two months’ notice and confirmation that correct procedures have been followed.

Bailiffs are the only people who can evict tenants, but they cannot evict tenants or anyone else living at the property if they have Covid-19 symptoms, tested positive or been told to self-isolate.

Tenants can also apply to local council for help if they are homeless or set to become homeless within eight weeks.

Leaf said: “Although mediation, which is currently subject to government consultation, is one way of reducing the present backlog by improving the chances of agreement without a full court hearing, speedy and effective repossession will always be necessary.

“Landlord and tenant representatives want the government to provide financial support to tenants in serious arrears due to Covid and more clarity on scrapping section 21 evictions after saying they would end but without setting a date,” he added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Newcastle BS to be first lender to partner with Deposit Unlock initiative

Newcastle Building Society will be first lender to launch 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) new-build deals under Deposit...

Close