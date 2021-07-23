TML adds cohort of deals to BTL range and reduces minimum loan size

The Mortgage Lender has added 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) products to its buy-to-let (BTL) offering and reduced its minimum loan value.

The minimum loan value is now £25,001 across most of its BTL range.

Some 15 new products have been added to the lender’s offering at 80 per cent LTV with a mix of fee and rate combinations.

These include a two-year fixed rate mortgage with a rate of 4.35 per cent and a 1.5 per cent product fee. There is also a five-year fixed rate priced at 4.4 per cent with a 2 per cent fee.

The products are available to the whole of market for individual, limited company and LLP applicants for purchase and remortgage.

Steve Griffiths (pictured), sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “This is one of a number of enhancements we’ve made to our BTL range in recent weeks as we evolve to meet market demand and demonstrate our commitment to real life lending.

“We’ve made these changes with portfolio landlords very much in mind as smaller deposits enable them to grow more quickly by allowing them to distribute their funds across more properties.”