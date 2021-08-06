You are here: Home - News -

AMI hits initial target on inclusivity survey but extends call for all brokers to contribute

  • 06/08/2021
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has met its initial target for an industry-wide inclusivity survey but has urged more people to complete the survey.

 

According to AMI, less than five per cent of those eligible have completed the questionnaire and the association urged lenders, brokers and support firms to share their views.

With support from Aldermore and Virgin Money, the 15-minute survey aims to collate views on diversity, equity and inclusion across the industry at every level of seniority. All responses are anonymous.

Please fill in the survey here, and share the link to colleagues using the social media buttons provided.

AMI’s chief executive Robert Sinclair (pictured) said: “We have had a great response to the survey. But we need more data and views. If you have completed it, then a big thank you. If not, then I must ask why not? We are looking to understand how inclusive our industry is and whether we can do more to help firms achieve diversity of thought and an inclusive culture?

“AMI is doing this work because we want to know all views. If you think this is not about you, then you are wrong – it is. It is about how our industry develops in its widest sense and to ensure that everyone is able to share their views, experiences and opinions. Help us to shape the future.”

