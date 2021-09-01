You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage firm one of nine companies in default in June and July

by:
  • 01/09/2021
  • 0
Mortgage firm one of nine companies in default in June and July
Mortgage finance company, Gateway Home Loans, is one of nine firms which defaulted in June and July, according to the latest data.

 

According to Companies House, the firm was dissolved in 2019 but it has only been classed as being in default since July this year.

The company, which was based in Leicester, was incorporated in 2007 and its latest results filed in 2018 it reported having around £1.8m in current assets.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) added that other firms in default in June and July this year included Newport-based Capital Asset Management, Milton Keynes-based Unite Financial Services and Paradigm Financial Partners, Karl Jones trading as Total Financial Solutions, insurance specialist Paxtons Insurances, Crewe-based Premiumwatch Financial Services, life insurance company TFP Life & Pensions Ltd and financial intermediary Westminster Financial Planning.

FSCS’ chief counsel James Darbyshire said: “FSCS was set up by Parliament in 2001 and we are here to contribute to financial stability in the UK. For the past 20 years, we have been getting customers of failed authorised financial services firms back on track.

“We are reaching out to let people know that compensation may be available if they have suffered losses due to the failure of a financial services firm. We are a free and independent service and customers can claim directly from us.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.