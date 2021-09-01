Mortgage firm one of nine companies in default in June and July

Mortgage finance company, Gateway Home Loans, is one of nine firms which defaulted in June and July, according to the latest data.

According to Companies House, the firm was dissolved in 2019 but it has only been classed as being in default since July this year.

The company, which was based in Leicester, was incorporated in 2007 and its latest results filed in 2018 it reported having around £1.8m in current assets.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) added that other firms in default in June and July this year included Newport-based Capital Asset Management, Milton Keynes-based Unite Financial Services and Paradigm Financial Partners, Karl Jones trading as Total Financial Solutions, insurance specialist Paxtons Insurances, Crewe-based Premiumwatch Financial Services, life insurance company TFP Life & Pensions Ltd and financial intermediary Westminster Financial Planning.

FSCS’ chief counsel James Darbyshire said: “FSCS was set up by Parliament in 2001 and we are here to contribute to financial stability in the UK. For the past 20 years, we have been getting customers of failed authorised financial services firms back on track.

“We are reaching out to let people know that compensation may be available if they have suffered losses due to the failure of a financial services firm. We are a free and independent service and customers can claim directly from us.”