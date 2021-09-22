You are here: Home - News -

News

Over 80 per cent of borrowers searching for fixed rate mortgages

by:
  • 22/09/2021
  • 0
Over 80 per cent of borrowers searching for fixed rate mortgages
Eight in ten people looking for a mortgage in August were seeking out a fixed rate deal, figures reveal.

 

Just over a third, around 36 per cent, of would-be borrowers were looking for a two-year fixed rate mortgage, whilst over quarter, or 28 per cent, wanted a five-year fixed rate product, according to Moneyfacts.

With just under nine in ten of all fixed rate mortgages available on the market being either two or five-year initial rate deals, mortgage providers are “recognising consumer sentiments in these two sectors”, said Darren Cook, head of analyser products at the data firm.

Longer term financial stability may also be in the forefront of borrowers’ minds, with just under nine per cent of demand taken up by those looking for a 10-year fixed rate mortgage.

Rates on fixed deals remain competitive, Moneyfacts data shows.

The average five-year fixed rate is 2.63 per cent, down from 3.04 per cent in 2016. That means those whose five-year fixed rate mortgages from 2016 are now maturing should be able to secure a better deal.

Similarly, the average rate for two-year fixed rate mortgages is 2.38 per cent, 0.08 per cent below where the equivalent rate was in September 2019, so those coming off a two-year fixed rate may also be able to find a more competitive deal now than they had in 2019.

Cook said: “Mortgage consumers appear to appreciate the effect the Bank of England base rate and future inflation rates may have on interest rates as a whole and what type of mortgage they are looking at applying for.

“Our latest research shows that over eight in ten consumers looking for a new mortgage during August, searched for the availability of a fixed rate mortgage. That leaves less than 20 per cent of consumers searching for a variable rate mortgages, which may indicate that a vast majority of potential new mortgage holders may be more risk-averse in the current economic climate.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Joanna is an award-winning journalist with more than ten years' investment and personal finance experience. She is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.