TSB cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

TSB has made rate reductions across its mortgage range up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The two-year fixed remortgages received the largest cuts of up to 0.90 per cent, such as the fee-free 85-90 per cent LTV deal which has been reduced from 3.64 per cent to 2.74 per cent. This product offers £300 cashback.

The £995 fee-paying alternative has been reduced by 0.80 per cent to 2.34 per cent.

For first-time buyers getting a two-year fixed mortgage, rates now vary between 1.39 per cent for a fee-free deal up to 60 per cent LTV and 3.34 per cent for a no fee product at 90-95 per cent LTV.

There is also the £995 fee paying mortgage at 90-95 per cent LTV which now has a rate of 2.94 per cent, down from 3.04 per cent.

Overall, these signify reductions of up to 0.50 per cent.

Across five-year fixes for first-time buyers, rates range from 1.79 per cent for a 75-80 per cent LTV product with a £995 fee and 3.54 per cent for a fee-free deal at 90-95 per cent LTV.

Cuts of up to 0.60 per cent have also been made to two-year fixed product transfer deals up to 85 per cent LTV, while five-year fixes across the same tiers have fallen by up to 0.45 per cent.

For purchasers, rates for a two-year fixed up to 95 per cent LTV have been reduced by as much as 0.50 per cent, while five-year fixed offerings have been cut by as much as 0.70 per cent.