TSB cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

  • 24/09/2021
TSB has made rate reductions across its mortgage range up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The two-year fixed remortgages received the largest cuts of up to 0.90 per cent, such as the fee-free 85-90 per cent LTV deal which has been reduced from 3.64 per cent to 2.74 per cent. This product offers £300 cashback. 

The £995 fee-paying alternative has been reduced by 0.80 per cent to 2.34 per cent. 

For first-time buyers getting a two-year fixed mortgage, rates now vary between 1.39 per cent for a fee-free deal up to 60 per cent LTV and 3.34 per cent for a no fee product at 90-95 per cent LTV. 

There is also the £995 fee paying mortgage at 90-95 per cent LTV which now has a rate of 2.94 per cent, down from 3.04 per cent. 

Overall, these signify reductions of up to 0.50 per cent. 

Across five-year fixes for first-time buyers, rates range from 1.79 per cent for a 75-80 per cent LTV product with a £995 fee and 3.54 per cent for a fee-free deal at 90-95 per cent LTV. 

Cuts of up to 0.60 per cent have also been made to two-year fixed product transfer deals up to 85 per cent LTV, while five-year fixes across the same tiers have fallen by up to 0.45 per cent.

For purchasers, rates for a two-year fixed up to 95 per cent LTV have been reduced by as much as 0.50 per cent, while five-year fixed offerings have been cut by as much as 0.70 per cent.

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

