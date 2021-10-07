John Charcol senior partner heads to Trinity Lifetime Partners to lead mortgage team

Tsouroulla has worked at John Charcol for over two decades, most recently as a senior partner. He has also held mortgage broker and area manager roles.

Prior to that he was a financial planning manager at Natwest for around six years.

Tsouroulla’s departure follows the news in September that John Charcol’s product technical manager, Nick Morrey, would be leaving the firm to join Coreco.

Trinity Lifetime was co-founded in 2014 by director Paul Merrigan and managing directors Henry Farnell and James Clark.

The company provides advice on retirement planning, investments, estate and succession, insurance and protection, tax optimisation, advice for businesses and mortgages. Lifetime Group is a shareholder in the company.

A spokesperson for John Charcol said: “After over 22 years as a senior partner at John Charcol, Peter has decided to move onto a new opportunity within the financial services industry where he anticipates continuing his longstanding business relationship with John Charcol.”

Trinity Lifetime and Lifetime Group were contacted for comment.