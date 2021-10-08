Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/10/2021

The upcoming £40bn in remortgage business and its implications for brokers proved popular with readers this week, along with news that Halifax would be launching additional high LTV affordable housing products.

Nationwide’s announcement that it would be releasing Deposit Unlock products, which is a reinsurance-backed mortgage scheme, and an analysis of the scheme also proved of interest to brokers.

HSBC expanding its buy-to-let range to brokers and Natwest pleading guilty to money laundering offences also grabbed readers’ attention.