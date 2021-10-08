Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/10/2021

Nationwide’s announcement that it would be releasing Deposit Unlock products, which is a reinsurance-backed mortgage scheme, and an analysis of the scheme also proved of interest to brokers.
HSBC expanding its buy-to-let range to brokers and Natwest pleading guilty to money laundering offences also grabbed readers’ attention.
Brokers urged to gear up for almost £40bn of remortgaging in January
Halifax launches high LTV affordable housing products and ups loan sizes
Being humble as a novice mortgage adviser will teach you an awful lot – Marketwatch
Mortgage borrowers could overpay by £2,500 by not shopping around
Deposit Unlock success depends on lenders following Nationwide’s lead ‒ analysis