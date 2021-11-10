You are here: Home - News -

News

Bluestone Mortgages launches right to buy range

by:
  • 10/11/2021
  • 0
Bluestone Mortgages launches right to buy range
Bluestone Mortgages has launched a range of right to buy products.

 

The mortgages will be available via limited distribution through the lender’s selected Sapphire Partners.  

Loans will be available up to 100 per cent of the discounted purchase price, and up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) open market valuation.  

The products are five-year fixed rates, starting at 3.9 per cent. The range will be accessible across all of Bluestone’s credit tiers.  

The scheme enables eligible council and housing association tenants in England to buy the homes that they have been living in, with a maximum discount of £84,200 across most of England. In London boroughs, the maximum discount is £112,300 and increases each year in April, in line with the consumer price index (CPI).  

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “Understanding there is a growing demand for right to buy from our brokers, we’re delighted to be able to offer this product as part of our phased product expansion.  

“For too long, a large cohort of customers have been excluded by mainstream lenders. We believe it’s our moral duty to help those who are traditionally underserved to climb onto the property ladder, giving them the opportunity to achieve their homeownership dreams.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 11, 2021
StoneX Stadium, London

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021

Nov 11, 2021
Hilton London Bankside

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.