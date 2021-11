The annual Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) dinner took place last night at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

At the event three new fellows were appointed, including Sally Laker, Dean Mirfin and David Copland. They join Stephen Smith, who was made the first fellow of the trade body in 2013.

The charity for the evening was Dementia UK and female bodyguard Jacquie Davis was the speaker.