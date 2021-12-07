Brokers urged ‘plan ahead’ as Accord rewards staff with Christmas Eve off

Accord Mortgages is giving its staff an extra day’s holiday for the festive period, meaning they will not have to work on Christmas Eve.

It’s the second straight year in which the lender has done this, which it said was in recognition of their work throughout the pandemic. As a result staff will have a five-day break from the office, returning on Wednesday 29 December.

Accord said it was therefore important for brokers to plan ahead if they were likely to need to contact the lender, as call centres will be closed during these dates.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director at Accord Mortgages, said that the “excellent team” had gone above and beyond to support brokers and borrowers during the pandemic.

He added: “By giving this advance notice, we hope this reduces any impact on brokers and helps encourage them to conduct any urgent business with us before the 23rd. I’m sure they understand why we have made this decision to recognise the efforts from our team. We wish everyone across the intermediary market a fantastic festive break.”