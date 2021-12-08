You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW launches 10-year fix and cuts limited company rates

by:
  • 08/12/2021
  • 0
TMW launches 10-year fix and cuts limited company rates
The Mortgage Works, the buy-to-let arm of Nationwide, has launched mortgages to its range and reduced rates on limited company deals by up to 0.20 per cent.

 

The two-year fixed at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) is now priced at 2.49 per cent with a £1,995 fee, while the no-fee equivalent has a rate of 2.94 per cent. 

The five-year fixed product at the same tier with a £1,995 fee has a rate of 2.99 per cent and the fee-free option has a rate of 3.19 per cent. 

These products are available for purchase and remortgage. 

TMW has also added a 10-year fixed mortgage at 65 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.44 per cent. It has no product fee and offers a free valuation.  

Daniel Clinton, head of lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen more and more landlords build their portfolios through limited companies following changes to the tax regime.  

“We always look to offer a range of competitive mortgages to suit whatever the landlord’s circumstances. These latest products reinforce our support for the limited company market.” 

He added: “In the current economic climate, we know that many landlords are looking to fix their repayments for a longer period, which is why we have also introduced a new 10-year fixed product to our buy to let range.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.