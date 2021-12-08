TMW launches 10-year fix and cuts limited company rates

The Mortgage Works, the buy-to-let arm of Nationwide, has launched mortgages to its range and reduced rates on limited company deals by up to 0.20 per cent.

The two-year fixed at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) is now priced at 2.49 per cent with a £1,995 fee, while the no-fee equivalent has a rate of 2.94 per cent.

The five-year fixed product at the same tier with a £1,995 fee has a rate of 2.99 per cent and the fee-free option has a rate of 3.19 per cent.

These products are available for purchase and remortgage.

TMW has also added a 10-year fixed mortgage at 65 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.44 per cent. It has no product fee and offers a free valuation.

Daniel Clinton, head of lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen more and more landlords build their portfolios through limited companies following changes to the tax regime.

“We always look to offer a range of competitive mortgages to suit whatever the landlord’s circumstances. These latest products reinforce our support for the limited company market.”

He added: “In the current economic climate, we know that many landlords are looking to fix their repayments for a longer period, which is why we have also introduced a new 10-year fixed product to our buy to let range.”