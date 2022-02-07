You are here: Home - News -

News

Monmouthshire BS adds green mortgages for A-rated homes

by:
  • 07/02/2022
  • 0
Monmouthshire BS adds green mortgages for A-rated homes
Following a successful trial period, Monmouthshire Building Society (MBS) announced the release of ‘energy efficient home purchase mortgages' in Wales and most of England excluding the Scilly Isles, Isle of Man and Channel Islands.

Designed to encourage homeowners to invest in more energy-efficient properties, the loans have fixed rates across either two years or five years with a 95 per cent loan to value (LTV)  for residential properties with an A-rated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).  

The two-year loan has a fixed rate of 2.39 percent while the five-year loan is fixed at 2.69 percent. First-time buyers as well as those moving home are eligible to apply and the products are available direct and through intermediaries, the mutual said.

Both loans include a product fee of £999 and an admin fee of £150 for loans of £40,000 to £500,000 for a single property. 

Graham Sumsion, Monmouthshire’s lending operations manager, said the new rates supported members trying to buy greener homes.

“This product launch compliments our pilot on the society-led Valuer Project”, he said, “which sees the society partner with Sero, Rightmove and RICS to understand how consumers who purchase energy efficient homes may be able to borrow more using a modified affordability assessment.”

The Valuer Project set out to determine the difference in cost and value between a home with an EPC rating of A to C and one rated D to G. 

Monmouthshire’s green mortgage trial was run alongside a retrofitting project that gave it’s existing borrowers a free whole-home survey to figure out how they could make their properties more energy efficient.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 10, 2022
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.