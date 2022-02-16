Harpenden BS appoints commercial director to deliver ‘meaningful mortgage proposition’

Mike Cutler has been appointed as Harpenden Building Society’s commercial director, a newly created role for the business.

He will be responsible for developing Harpenden’s mortgage and savings propositions and their delivery.

He joins Harpenden with 30 years of industry experience, and was most recently at Golden Charter as head of new markets for just under a year.

Before that he spent nearly six years at Tesco, where he held several senior roles including head of mortgage intermediaries. Prior to that he worked at ING Direct.

Cutler started his career in the building society sector.

He said: “This is a great time to be joining Harpenden. I’ll be working alongside a new dynamic and evolving management team where there is a real drive to create a meaningful mortgage proposition that serves the needs of intermediaries and their customers.

“The year ahead will see a focus on improving the service, response times and simplifying how intermediaries work with us. As a lender dedicated to lending to customers with more complex needs such as multiple sources of income, self-employed and even unusual properties, it’s our flexible, personal underwriting approach that will help us make a difference and become a lender of choice for our intermediary partners going forward. This is the start of a new journey for us as a lender and exciting times are ahead.”

Richard Doe, Harpenden Building Society’s chief executive, added: “We are delighted that Mike will be leading our commercial function ensuring our brokers and their customers are given the best possible access to our expanding portfolio of mortgage and savings products.

“He has an excellent track record and experience gained in a mutual environment alongside a successful career path spent with progressive banking and mortgage businesses. Mike will play a key role in developing exclusive options for our network partners whilst enhancing our proposition to the mortgage intermediary market more generally. His appointment is a significant addition to Harpenden’s management team.”