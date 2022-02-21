MMF offers free webinar on sustainability

The Mortgage Marketing Forum will host a webinar discussing sustainability on Friday, 25 February, and will feature Ana Bajri, head of sustainability at Countrywide Surveying Services.

Bajri will talk about how current government efforts to drive sustainability and achieve net-zero carbon targets could affect the UK residential property market, what lenders and brokers need to consider, and what steps businesses can take to do their part.

Free of charge, even to non-members, the webinar begins at 10am. Registration details are here.

Bajri (pictured) said: “There’s a lot of policy coming down the track and, at Countrywide, we are engaging with this policy and working with industry and RICS to ensure we remain the experts and can help to identify solutions for more energy efficient housing that will tackle the long-term impact of climate risk. Sustainability is my full-time job, so I’m fully immersed in it and I’m looking forward to sharing some of my knowledge with the Mortgage Marketing Forum.”

Paul Hunt, director at the Mortgage Marketing Forum, added: “Sustainability is such an important issue that we wanted to make this event available to the whole mortgage market, not just members of the Forum. Everyone wants to do the right thing, but policy is constantly evolving and there are many pitfalls, such as being seen as simply paying lip service to the issue rather than taking it as seriously as we all must. Ana has a huge amount of knowledge and experience and I know that this will be a must-attend event.”

Among the members in the Mortgage Marketing Forum, which provides exclusive content and training, are high street lenders, mortgage clubs and networks, specialist residential, buy to let and bridging lenders, and tech companies.