Kamma to hold net zero webinar with Natwest and Aldermore

Software company Kamma will hold a webinar on net zero strategies for lenders and their homeowner customers with Natwest Group and Aldermore Bank.

The session will be held at 11am tomorrow and is free to attend. Sign up here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/propertyzerostrategy/register

Joe Webb, chief marketing officer at Kamma, will host the webinar alongside Kevin Murphy, customer journey manager at Natwest and Alex Beighton, business manager at Aldermore.

It will cover regulatory responsibilities and risks for lenders, cost effective ways to reduce housing emissions and support customers and green growth opportunities including securitisations, lending and brand building.

This comes in light of the software firm launching its platform Property Zero, which analyses all energy performance certificate (EPC) registers in the UK to check the emissions data of energy companies.

It shows which sectors are responsible for what proportion of emissions and how that has changed over time.

The interactive datasite also lays out a path to carbon neutrality for UK housing and lists small changes households can make to save money and meet government targets.

For example, it claims that almost £1bn could be saved in annual energy bills if each residential property makes improvements costing £240 each.

This includes low energy lighting, temperature controls and draught proofing.

Orla Shields, chief executive of Kamma, said: “Government targets are to make all homes energy efficiency rating (EER) C where practical, cost-effective and affordable and yet, so far, the proposals have not focussed on the most practical, cost-effective or affordable improvements.

“Insulation, decarbonising the national grid and heat pumps are all vital steps in the fight against climate change, but there are cheaper, simpler first steps that a large number of homeowners and landlords can take.”

Shields added: “EPC data is freely available through various registers, but is often out of date and contains a number of inaccuracies which make it hard to base government policy, business strategy or homeowner decisions on. Kamma has corrected and published large amounts of this data in the hope that it leads to improved decisions and a faster route to Property Zero, carbon neutrality for UK housing.”