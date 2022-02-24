Just Mortgages trains self-employed advisers on equity release

The company also said it was offering its “intensive academy” to other self-employed brokers interested in the expanding sector of equity release.

It said all of its area directors had also undergone the training programme and could now speak with brokers who were considering joining the six to eight-week course that could lead to an equity release certification.

Ashley Edwards, regional director at Just Mortgages, said the company-trained self-employed team could give clients well-rounded advice on later life lending.

“Equity release is a growing market,” Edwards said, “and by qualifying to advise, Just Mortgages’ brokers can offer holistic later life lending. Some brokers just specialise in equity release, however, Just Mortgages’ brokers can advise on all areas of later life borrowing.”

Edwards added: “Equity release is not always the right option: by qualifying, brokers have the option to advise in this area when it is the right decision. Whether it is passing down a deposit to younger family members, or travelling the world in retirement, equity release can be a great option to access funds.”