TMA Club appoints Ronnie Molloy key account manager

  • 07/03/2022
TMA Club has hired Ronnie Molloy as its key account manager following a period of growth in its sales team and increased levels of new business.

 

Molloy will be responsible for new business growth and relationship management across the club. 

Before joining TMA, Molloy worked as a business development manager at Finova for more than three years. Prior to that, he was at brokerage Blueberry Mortgages as a registered individual partnership manager. 

Lisa Martin (pictured), development director at TMA, said: “We’re delighted to have Ronnie on board and working with the team at TMA Club. His significant expertise in business growth and relationship management will be welcomed and we can’t wait to see him help the firm reach our new business goals. 

“TMA is continuing to expand its proposition for directly authorised (DA) intermediaries and Ronnie’s appointment comes amid recent success in generating significant interest and increased business levels.” 

Molloy added: “I am really excited about joining the amazing team here at TMA Club and getting stuck into the job of hitting our key deliverables for the year.  

“I am looking forward to meeting our existing DA brokers and new prospective clients, helping them to develop their businesses through TMA Club’s wide ranging offering.” 

