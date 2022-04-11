You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages confirms Homes for Ukraine hosts will not need to provide extra info

  • 11/04/2022
Yorkshire Building Society’s subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has confirmed that customers who have signed up for the Homes for Ukraine scheme will not need to inform them as the lender about participation.

Customers will not need to advise them they have been accepted, or provide any information and no changes will be made to their current mortgage product.

The move will help “remove any barriers” for those looking to take in Ukrainian refugees.

Yorkshire Building Society said it would remove similar administrative burden for borrowers looking to be involved with the scheme last week.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director at Accord Mortgages, said: “Since the UK government announced the creation of the Homes for Ukraine scheme we’ve been committed to supporting any of our borrowers who wish to open their homes to those fleeing the horrendous conflict in Ukraine.

“We’ve worked on making it as easy and simple as possible for those who want to help to do so. By removing any need for brokers or borrowers to contact us once they’ve been accepted to the Homes for Ukraine scheme this takes away further administration for borrowers that are helping people in unimaginable situations.”

The scheme launched in March, and individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to house refugees.

Lenders said they were supportive of the scheme, but brokers wanted further clarity on what the implications may be on borrowers’ mortgages.

The Building Societies Association released an update last week which confirmed that lenders would be “flexible and pragmatic” with terms and conditions. It also outlined shared ownership and buy-to-let eligibility.

It said borrowers would have to make full mortgage payments, and if a borrower has more than six months of arrears, repossession proceedings are underway, the borrower is in vulnerable circumstances or there is possible fraud of financial abuse then an application may not be supported.

