You are here: Home - News -

News

Exclusive: Cashback service MyMortgageRewards.com goes live to brokers

by:
  • 03/05/2022
  • 0
Exclusive: Cashback service MyMortgageRewards.com goes live to brokers
MyMortgageRewards.com, a service aimed at helping brokers retain and reward their clients by receiving cashback which can then be used to fund mortgage overpayments, has gone live.

As Mortgage Solutions exclusively revealed last year, MyMortgageRewards.com is essentially a white labelled version of Accelerate My Mortgage for brokers, which was also launched by MyMortgageRewards.com founders Lee Flavin (pictured) and Chris Evans. 

Brokers can add their branding to their version of the MyMortgageRewards platform. Clients can shop online with partner retailers through tracked links on the platform, and then receive a percentage of their spend back in the form of cashback. Over time the cashback rewards build up, and can then be used to make a mortgage overpayment, allowing the client to clear the loan ahead of schedule and save money on interest charges in the process.

Flavin explained that MyMortgageRewards.com has added a host of big retailers to its service this year, including Aldi, Sky, The Range, Dunelm and Audible. He noted that the firm had been keen to add retailers where clients would be regular spenders, rather than simply one offs. The new names join the likes of Ocado, Boots and Asda,

The service has now gone live to brokers, though Flavin emphasised that intermediaries can still take advantage of early bird pricing by registering their interest on the website. Flavin said that the service works out as “pence per user” with only a few clients needed to be retained per year to cover the overall cost. 

Flavin said MyMortgageRewards.com was currently onboarding a swathe of brokers, as well as in discussions with networks about partnerships which would see the service offered to appointed representatives as a tool for retaining clients.

He said that it had already had positive feedback from intermediaries, and this was being used to refine the service. Flavin said that one element of the feedback that was really encouraging was the enthusiasm among brokers for rewarding their clients.

He said: “That says to me what I’ve always known, that brokers genuinely care about the wellbeing of their clients. Retain and reward is a dual thing, so it’s been nice to hear that doing good for their customers is something that brokers want to do.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.