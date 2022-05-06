HTB appoints duo to intermediary distribution and new business head

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Sally Wright to the role of head of intermediary distribution and hired Andrea Glasgow as its head of new business for specialist mortgages.

Both will report to Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), who is HTB’s managing director for specialist mortgages. She joined the firm in October last year and was appointed to the new role in January.

Wright has worked at HTB since 2021 and was most recently its head of propositions for its specialist mortgages division.

She joined the firm from Vida Homeloans, where she worked for around five years in various roles including head of field sales and corporate sales manager. Before that she was national account manager at OneSavings Bank for around two years.

In her role, she will help broaden the bank’s distribution footprint and develop further relationships with larger distributors in the specialist finance space.

Glasgow joins from Glenhawk where she was national distribution manager. Prior to that she worked at HTB in various roles including business development director and business development manager (BDM).

Before that she worked at Castle Trust for around three years as a BDM and has also worked at Barclays for around eight years in various roles.

In her role, she will support existing and new brokers within its specialist lending arm, which covers buy to let, semi commercial and bridging finance.

Sedgwick said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce these new appointments. Sally and Andrea have excellent track records and I’m confident they will flourish in their new roles, galvanising the teams to meet the bank’s ambitious targets.

“HTB’s Specialist Mortgages division is undergoing significant growth and looks set to maintain and exceed its current trajectory in lending over the coming months. These appointments will support our growth plans for 2022 and beyond.”