Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/06/2022

  • 24/06/2022
The Financial Policy Committee’s decision to withdraw the affordability stress test from August was the most popular story this week.

It was introduced in 2014 and required lenders to calculate if a borrower could repay a mortgage if the rate was three per cent above the reversion rate.

Pictures from the annual Association of Mortgage Intermediaries dinner, along with news that the government will not intervene with unmortgageable Green Grant spray foam homes, also piqued readers interest.

FPC to withdraw mortgage affordability stress test from August

AMI Dinner 2022: the night in pictures

Government will ‘not intervene’ with unmortgageable Green Grant spray foam homes

Borrowers rush to pay exit fees and lock into new mortgages as interest rates climb

Santander and Platform withdraw products – round-up

Proportunity to launch zero deposit mortgage product

Barclays to acquire Kensington Mortgages

Eleventh-hour mortgage changes can be rationalised but better management needed – Hunt

DIFF: Let’s not try to fix neurodivergent people – Brook Graham

Short-term affordability challenges initially outweigh benefit of stress test removal – Toumadj

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

