Stonebridge and Mortgage 1st renew partnership

  • 22/07/2022
National mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge and mortgage advice firm Mortgage 1st have renewed their partnership, consolidating a relationship that has spanned over a decade.

Mortgage 1st will stay with Stonebridge as an appointed representative (AR), and joined the network in 2010.

It has since grown from a one-man band, founded by Jon Stones, to a 27-strong adviser team.

The firm offers employed and self-employed packages as well as both lead and non-lead options for mortgage and protection advisers. It also welcomes those looking to enter the profession and secure qualifications.

The firm has a short-term goal to double its number of advisers, and in the long-term Mortgage 1st says it wants to be “one of the biggest advisory businesses and brands in the UK”.

Stonebridge said that it was committed to supporting the firm with a range of financial and non-financial measures.

Stones said it was an “easy decision” to renew the firm’s partnership with Stonebridge, as the relationship it built with the network helped them get to where they were and would help with future plans.

He continued: “The history we have with the Stonebridge team can’t be replicated elsewhere, and neither can the support they provide to the business, or the trust we have in their ability to do right by us and to ensure we have access to everything we need.

“For AR firms, finding the right network partner is not always easy, but when you do find the right one, it can elevate your business to new heights.”

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, added: “We are obviously very pleased to announce the continuation of our relationship with Mortgage 1st, and to our mind, this shows the strength of our proposition and our ability to work in partnership with our AR member firms to help them thrive.

“Mortgage 1st has effectively grown along with Stonebridge from those very early days into one of the top advisory firms in the country. What makes this partnership special is the ambitions of both businesses to continue growing in the years ahead.”

He said Stonebridge would support the firm’s growth plans and it had been an “excellent partnership for many years and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds”.

