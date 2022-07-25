You are here: Home - News -

News

Chorley Building Society updates credit renew products

by:
  • 25/07/2022
  • 0
Chorley Building Society updates credit renew products
Chorley Building Society has updated and increased the number of its credit renew products following broker feedback.

There are now two loan to value (LTV) products available in each credit renew category, with uplifted LTV products which have an improved discount which lowers the initial interest rate paid.

The lender’s credit renew products are split into category one and category two, which acknowledge the differing stages that customers may be at in their recovery from life events.

There are four main changes. These include credit renew one product at 75 per cent LTV at a two-year discount of 2.99 per cent, a three per cent discount from the mutual’s SVR.

Chorley’s credit renew one at 85 per cent LTV has a two-year discount at 3.69 per cent, a 2.30 per cent discount from the SVR.

The credit renew two product at 70 per cent LTV is on a two-year discount at 3.49 per cent, a 2.50 per cent discount from SVR while credit renew two at 80 per cent LTV is on a two-year discount at 3.99 per cent, a two per cent discount from SVR.

Liz Pearson, head of lending at the Chorley, said: “We have now introduced additional LTVs to further reflect the differing needs of clients.” 

“Our underwriting team have a great deal of experience in credit renew cases. They are very happy to advise brokers on any cases that they may have that may fall into this specialist lending.”

Stuart Bryce (pictured), head of business development, at Chorley Building Society, said: “We understand that sometimes a client may experience a life event that impacts their credit file. At Chorley Building Society we offer a range of credit renew products that are available to those who have recovered from this life event, but may not meet our standard lending criteria.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.