You are here: Home - News -

News

London local authorities pocket £3bn through Right to Buy

by:
  • 23/08/2022
  • 0
London local authorities pocket £3bn through Right to Buy
Properties sold through the Right to Buy scheme over the last decade in the capital have raised around £3.4bn according to analysis from estate agent Benham and Reeves.

Over this period around 23,000 homes have been sold under the scheme by their respective councils.

The largest number of sales took place in Barking and Dagenham, which saw 1,883 Right to Buy deals. This was followed by Greenwich at 1,867, Newham at 1,716 and Southwark at 1,702.

The analysis found that across the capital as a whole, the number of Right to Buy sales account for around 5.6 per cent of all homes owned by local authorities in London. However, different councils have seen far higher proportions of homes sold through the scheme.

For example, while only 62 homes have been sold through Right to Buy in the City of London, this represents 14.4 per cent of council homes in the borough. Newham again ranks highly here, with 10.2 per cent of homes sold, as does Barking and Dagenham at 9.8 per cent.

However, when looking at individual boroughs that have raised the most through Right to Buy sales, Southwark takes top spot, having generated £254.5m since 2012, followed by Greenwich (£223.5m), Barking and Dagenham (£222.3m) and Newham (£201.7m).

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said that the scheme has been “incredibly successful” when it comes to giving council tenants the ability to climb the housing ladder.

He added: “Of course, in doing so these local authorities have essentially shot themselves in the foot, as it severely reduces the social housing stock available to them to satisfy the huge demand from those who are still in desperate need of it. The irony is, that it then costs these councils more, as they need to rely on renting from the private sector at a higher price to house those in need.”

Von Grundherr said this begged the question of why local authorities in the capital have not invested appropriately in the provision of new homes for council tenants.

Earlier this year the government revealed plans to extend the Right to Buy scheme to cover housing associations.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.