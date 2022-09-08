Landbay restructures BTL term tracker range

Specialist buy-to-let lender Landbay has cut rates and replaced withdrawn products within its term tracker range.

Term tracker rates have fallen by 0.86 per cent to 4.34 per cent for standard, small Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and small multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) products.

The products are eligible for new build and for older properties up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For large HMOs and MUFBs, rates have been cut by 1.1 per cent to 4.59 per cent. The LTV has risen to from 70 per cent to 75 per cent.

The products track the Bank of England base rate, which was increased by 0.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent last month.

The products are also not subject to early repayment charges.

Paul Brett, managing director for intermediaries at Landbay, said: “These term tracker products offer flexibility as well as competitive pricing, while offering borrowers the opportunity to remortgage to another product at any stage without penalty if they wish.”