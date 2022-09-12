You are here: Home - News -

Coventry BS launches three-year fixes; Clydesdale pulls deals – round-up

  12/09/2022
Coventry Building Society has released a range of three-year fixed mortgages in response to a desire for more mid-term mortgage options.

The mutual said mortgage brokers had suggested this due to demand from clients. 

The rates will match corresponding mortgages in its two-year fixed rate range, such as the three-year fix at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 3.77 per cent and a £999 product fee. 

Alongside this, the mutual has cut rates on selected two and five-year fixes by up to 0.23 per cent. This includes mortgages in its offset range, where borrowers use their savings to offset their mortgage interest. 

Interest-only mortgage rates have also been reduced by up to 0.26 per cent, while standard buy-to-let rates have been cut by up to 0.32 per cent. 

 

Clydesdale pulls five-year fixes 

Clydesdale has withdrawn select five-year fixed mortgages from its offering. 

From 8pm today, the bank will pull its five-year fixes with a £999 fee at 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV. 

These products will still be available to existing customers switching rates, however. 

Shekina

