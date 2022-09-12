Coventry BS launches three-year fixes; Clydesdale pulls deals – round-up

Coventry Building Society has released a range of three-year fixed mortgages in response to a desire for more mid-term mortgage options.

The mutual said mortgage brokers had suggested this due to demand from clients.

The rates will match corresponding mortgages in its two-year fixed rate range, such as the three-year fix at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 3.77 per cent and a £999 product fee.

Alongside this, the mutual has cut rates on selected two and five-year fixes by up to 0.23 per cent. This includes mortgages in its offset range, where borrowers use their savings to offset their mortgage interest.

Interest-only mortgage rates have also been reduced by up to 0.26 per cent, while standard buy-to-let rates have been cut by up to 0.32 per cent.

Clydesdale pulls five-year fixes

Clydesdale has withdrawn select five-year fixed mortgages from its offering.

From 8pm today, the bank will pull its five-year fixes with a £999 fee at 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV.

These products will still be available to existing customers switching rates, however.