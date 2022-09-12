This week’s people moves 09/09/2022 – round-up

Autumn has begun with a raft of appointments, departures and a brand new secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL)

ASTL has appointed three new members to its executive board. The new members of the board are Jamie Pritchard, sales director at Glenhawk, Sabinda Robinson-Sandhu, head of operations and marketing at Avamore Capital, and Mark Stokes, chief commercial officer at United Trust Bank.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Simon Clarke was appointed as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities following a reshuffling of the cabinet under new prime minister Liz Truss. Incumbent Greg Clark steps down.

Greenfield Mortgages

The lender has appointed Octane Capital’s head of networks and internal sales Richard Keen to manage its corporate and key and national key account functions.

Largemortgageloans.com

Last week, the mortgage advice firm Largemortgageloans.com (LML) added three new advisers to its team. Paul O’Neill was hired from John Charcol where he was a mortgage sales team manager. Meanwhile, Naima Mirza and Chris Young joined LML from Habito and Trussle respectively.

MS Lending

Bridging lender MS Lending has hired Amer Watson as relationship manager, where he will manage its existing broker relationships and originate new intermediary relationships.

OBS Group

OBS Group announced last week that engagement director Roger Morris would depart after working at the firm for around 12 years.

Recognise Bank

SME lender Recognise Bank has appointed Andrew Keehner as its latest relationship manager, with a specific focus on bridging finance. Keehner joins from specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance.