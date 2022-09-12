You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/09/2022

by:
  12/09/2022
Last week, the question of whether agreements in principles were of value was raised by brokers and the debate was among our most read stories.

Pepper Money’s Paul Adams opening up about his battle with alcoholism also drew readers in, as did the news that rental pricing and evictions had been frozen by the Scottish government.

 

Brokers argue that AIPs are now ‘worthless’ ‒ analysis

 

Rent freeze and eviction ban announced for Scotland

 

The landlord exodus is ‘well underway’, says NRLA’s Beadle

 

Switched-on advisers will prosper in ever-changing buy-to-let sector – Cox

 

New PM Liz Truss sets out anticipated £2,500 energy price guarantee

 

Mortgage market better prepared to weather the coming storm, say experts

 

Six ways Liz Truss’s appointment as PM could impact the financial landscape

 

First-time buyers need clarity on the benefits brokers bring – Aldermore

 

House prices bounce back in August – Halifax

DIFF podcast: ‘It came to a point where I thought I’d hit rock bottom’ – Adams

