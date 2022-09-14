You are here: Home - News -

Advice firm Mortgage 1st launches protection arm and recruits Dave Corbett amid expansion plans

by:
  • 14/09/2022
Chesterfield-based mortgage and protection advice firm Mortgage 1st has launched a branded protection arm, Protection 1st and appointed Dave Corbett to lead adviser upskilling and development of the specialist protection side.

Corbett’s title is still under discussion but his tasks include business consultancy, offering further training to the team of 30 mortgage and protection advisers and recruitment of a specialist adviser team.

The finance brokerage has always planned to launch a separate protection side it said, which will better serve its clients in view of the upcoming consumer duty regulatory expectations and offer additional support to existing advisers.

Paul Lewis, head of growth at the firm was appointed earlier this year following roles most recently as MD of The Money Group mortgage club and head of intermediary at Proportunity.

Mortgage 1st managing director Jon Stones said: “Our aim at Mortgage 1st is to provide the best possible service to our clients and our advisers. There is no better way to do that than to enhance the protection offering and process we currently have as a brand. The FCA is looking very closely at advice in general but protection advice seems to be an increasingly hot topic.”

He added: “As plans had started to develop an opportunity arose to bring Dave Corbett to Mortgage 1st to help bring Protection 1st to life. Dave has an impeccable track record within the industry and is incredibly well respected.”

 

Mortgage 1st plans ‘to be the best’

The firm has been an appointed representative of network Stonebridge for over 10 years and has ambitious recruitment plans onboarding six advisers at time of writing and targeting 40 brokers by year-end. Its mix of employed and self-employed advisers are based both in the Chesterfield head office and nationwide, including Liverpool and Bristol.

Corbett joins the firm from The Money Group, where he was recruitment and brand development director. He has also held senior roles including regional sales director at Primis Mortgage Network and regional business manager at the Tenet Group.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Mortgage 1st at what is proving to be such a crucial time for the business. To make the move now and to know I am joining a brand that not only stands out in the industry but has genuine ambitions to be the best, is a great personal fit for me.

“Jon and Lisa have built an incredible organisation where the culture and family feel jump out in every interaction. Having known and worked with Paul Lewis previously, reaching out to him and hearing first hand what Mortgage 1st are planning, I knew this was exactly what I was looking for.”

 

