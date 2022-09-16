You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/09/2022

  • 16/09/2022
Upcoming economic events such as the postponed base rate decision and the mini Budget - both occurring next week - were among the top stories this week,

The suggestion that interest rates could soar to four per cent as well as a piece predicting what could lie ahead for the property market were stories which were also of interest to readers.

Reasonings behind mortgage product withdrawals also piqued our readers’ interests, as brokers postulated that a desire to protect lender service levels was the main cause.

Interest rates could ‘hit 4 per cent peak’ – Capital Economics

 

Lenders pulling products to deal with ‘shocking’ service levels, brokers suggest ‒ analysis

 

Four trends in the property market you need to watch out for – LRG

 

How Consumer Duty will impact brokers dealing with financial vulnerability – Comentis

 

Bank of England postpones base rate decision following the Queen’s passing

 

French mortgage brokers set to ‘storm’ the Bank of France – reports

 

Government confirms plan for ‘fiscal event’ in September

 

Online mortgage searches rise rapidly but data worries remain

 

Value of mortgages in arrears falls to lowest level on record – BoE

 

Funders have huge appetite for long-term fixed rates but barriers remain, experts say

