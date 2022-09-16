Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/09/2022

Upcoming economic events such as the postponed base rate decision and the mini Budget - both occurring next week - were among the top stories this week,

The suggestion that interest rates could soar to four per cent as well as a piece predicting what could lie ahead for the property market were stories which were also of interest to readers.

Reasonings behind mortgage product withdrawals also piqued our readers’ interests, as brokers postulated that a desire to protect lender service levels was the main cause.