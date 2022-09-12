Bank of England postpones base rate decision following the Queen’s passing

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has postponed the announcement of this month’s meeting until 22 September.

The decision to postpone the meeting was made following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September. The minutes of the meeting were originally meant to be announced this week on Thursday 15 September, a day after the MPC gathers.

However, this would have been during the nation’s 10-day period of mourning.

The Bank of England’s announcement said: “In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the MPC has been postponed for a period of one week. The Committee’s decision will be announced at 12pm on 22 September.”

The base rate is currently 1.75 per cent and it had been widely speculated that this will be increased by 50 basis points to 2.25 per cent. If this happens, it will be the seventh consecutive increase of the base rate and put it at its highest level since November 2008, when the base rate was three per cent.