This week’s people moves 23/09/2022 – round-up

In week that saw a mini Budget, a stamp duty cut, a base rate increase and the British Specialist Lending Awards, here are the major people moves in the mortgage industry that you may have missed among all the other news.

Air

Later life services platform Air has hired Jon Dunckley as chairman of its Air Academy, its interactive training programme to educate advisers in the later life lending arena.

Alternative Bridging Corporation

Alternative Bridging Corporation has promoted Phodis Maratheftis to head of sales covering London and the South East.

Ashman Bank

Birmingham-based lender Ashman Bank has appointed Matt Cowan as its chief financial officer.

Buckinghamshire Building Society

Dan Wass has taken up his new role as chief executive officer (CEO), following the announcement in July that current CEO Gerard O’Keeffe was to retire in September.

Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, has been appointed to the role of housing minister, taking over from Marcus Jones who has held the role since July.

Legal & General

Legal & General Mortgage Club and Legal & General Surveying Services are to be grouped under the newly created Legal & General Mortgage Services. Kevin Roberts will lead as managing director of Legal & General Mortgage Services while Clare Beardmore has been appointed director of Legal & General Mortgage Club.

United Trust Bank (UTB)

UTB has appointed former Knight Frank Finance property finance broker Jack Heath as business development manager (BDM).

Watts Commercial Finance

Brokerage Watts Commercial Finance has appointed James Weaver as commercial manager. Weaver joins from Lloyds where he worked for 13 years.