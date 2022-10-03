Just Mortgages brings out mental health workshops and support for firms

National brokerage firm Just Mortgages has released a series of online mental health workshops for principals at the broker firms.

The company said that this would help principals promote mental health support available for individual brokers.

Topics of online sessions include stress management, and managing your team’s mental health, and will complement the wellbeing aspect of management induction. This aims to help managers recognise early signs of mental health issues.

Managers are also taught the correct approach to offer brokers available confidential support and how to access it.

The company has also reaffirmed its partnership with Health Assured, which offers Just Mortgages’ staff and brokers independent, free and confidential helpline offering mental support. The programme is available 24/7 365 days a year.

Just Mortgages has 150 staff, as well as 600 brokers.

Brokers ‘caught up in stress’

John Philips (pictured), national operations director at Just Mortgages, said that brokers also got “caught up in the stress and pressure of the process” and that this would have a “knock-on effect”, and would be “present and building throughout their professional career”.

Phillips continued: “We recognised that for many brokers dealing with the stress associated with home buying day-in day-out can negatively affect their mental health and so we wanted to put a structure in place where appropriate support was free and easily accessible.

“By launching these workshops we’re able to ensure that the head of broker firms are aware of the support available and can proactively communicate this to their brokers.”

He added: “It’s a crucial part of the success of the service that it is provided by a trusted third party so that confidentially is assured and help is provided without judgement or any stigma.

“Feedback from staff has been overwhelming positive since we introduced this, and I’d encourage every firm to look at providing this support if they don’t already.”