Mortgage Magic opens new office in London

Mortgage Magic has opened a new London office in Tower Hill as part of expansion plans for the company.

The new site is aimed at increasing the number of broker firms with which the technology firm works.

Mortgage Magic’s already has an office in Rainham, Essex.

The firm cloud-based platform is a solution for advisers running their business, including sourcing, conveyancing, general insurance and protection.

Tanjir Sugar, director at Mortgage Magic, said: “We’re delighted to open our new Mortgage Magic office, which provides a London base for our growing business. Mortgage Magic was created by a group of IFAs and mortgage advisers who teamed up with technology experts to conceive an intelligent mortgage platform for the industry.

“We identified that there wasn’t a single system in the market that truly catered for mortgage brokers, networks and distributors. So, we decided to do something about it, combining our expertise to create a platform that seamlessly integrates every part of a mortgage business into one place via cutting edge technology. This approach has proven very popular, and the launch of this new office is demonstration of our continued growth.”