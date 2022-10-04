You are here: Home - News -

News

Government homeownership strategy to be revealed in ‘coming weeks’

by:
  • 04/10/2022
  • 0
Government homeownership strategy to be revealed in ‘coming weeks’
The government will announce how it plans to build more homes and widen access to homeownership in the next few weeks.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference, secretary of state for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Simon Clarke, said the department was “hitting the ground running”. 

Clarke said he was “steadfastly committed to increasing homeownership” adding: “Getting more people on the housing ladder, to give people security, a stake in society, and somewhere to call their own, is a fundamentally conservative goal. 

“In the coming weeks, I will be fleshing out how we intend to get more homes on the market, and improve access to those homes.” 

He said this would build on recent measures which made changes to the “stamp duty burden”. He also added that he wanted to build more houses in the right way, by prioritising the acceleration of the development of brownfield sites and through investment zones. 

 

Investment zones 

Clarke said the government’s proposed investment zones would provide some of these new homes and get more people on the property ladder. 

Announced in the mini Budget last month, the government has earmarked certain local authorities as investment zones where stamp duty and business rates will be exempted. 

Applications for the scheme opened this week which Clarke said had received “fantastic” feedback so far. 

“Investment zones are the first major step that we have taken in this new look government to deliver on our promise to level up in a Conservative way,” he added. 

Although the government has said which areas it wants to turn into investment zones, Clarke said if local people decided against them then “that will be the final word”. 

 

Leaseholder protection 

Clarke said he would “finish what his predecessors started” when it came to protecting leaseholders and making buildings safe. 

He added: “I will push on with pragmatic, common sense reform that protects leaseholders, facilitates an operable insurance industry and ensures we never have to face a tragedy like Grenfell again. 

“That is why I am resolved to fix the cladding issue as soon as possible.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.