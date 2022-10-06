You are here: Home - News -

Coventry BS resumes BTL lending; Clydesdale relaunches select mortgages – round-up

  • 06/10/2022
Coventry for intermediaries has added five-year fixed buy-to-let products to its range, which will be available from Friday.

The mutual has made a return to the buy-to-let mortgage market after pulling products last week.  

New products include a five-year fix at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £1,999 fee and a rate of 5.85 per cent. For portfolio landlords, the corresponding mortgages has a rate of 5.95 per cent. 

Coventry has also increased the buy-to-let stress rate which it said was to “reflect the current economic outlook”.

It is now 6.5 per cent and its affordability calculator had been updated to reflect the change, so mortgage brokers can use this to work out how much clients would be able to borrow. 

 

Clydesdale Bank brings back deals 

Clydesdale Bank has relaunched a cohort of mortgages with higher rates. 

Now, two-year fixes at 75-80 per cent LTV begin from 6.29 per cent while five-year equivalents start from 5.94 per cent. 

At 90 per cent LTV mortgages which offer loan sizes between £600,000 and £1m fixed for either two or five years have resumed with pricing starting from 6.39 per cent. 

For borrowing amounts of £1m or more, mortgages between the 65 per cent and 85 per cent lending tiers and fixed for two years will see pricing start from 6.19 per cent. For five-year fixed equivalents, rates will begin from 5.84 per cent. 

Mortgages for professionals and selected newly qualified professionals will see rates begin from 5.89 per cent, while selected buy-to-let fixed rates will start from six per cent. 

All fixed rate product transfer mortgages will increase in rate and start from 5.64 per cent. 

